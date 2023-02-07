PDP holds protest march in Srinagar

Srinagar: PDP today held a protest march against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.
In a statement, the party said that the protest match was against the “bulldozer policy” initiated by the administration.
PDP leaders Mohidin Wachi, Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Mohit Bhan, Najmu Saqib, Arif Laigaroo, Mohammad Amin, Talib Hussain, Najeeb Khan, Mohammad Sadeeq and other party workers were part of the march.
The protesters marched from PDP office near Municipal Park towards traffic headquarters and raised slogans.