PDP holds workers’ meeting at Zaldagar

Srinagar: PDP today held workers’ meeting at Zaldagar here.

According to a press note PDP leader and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo along with Rehana Parvez corporater ward 46 Islam Yerbal held the meeting at Zaldagar with the people of area in Habba kadal and deliberated upon several issues.

The meeting was organised by Numan Zargar. During the meeting various issues to strengthen the party and upcoming municipal elections were discussed besides the prevailing circumstances.

Laigaroo during the meeting asked the workers to make preparations for PDP foundation day which will be held on July 29 at Sher-e-Kashmir Park.

Laigroo while talking to residents in his constituency of Habba Kadal said, "Most of the people in Habba Kadal live from hand to mouth. The situation is so dire that after the installation of smart meters, people in Habba Kadal would either have no electricity or no food to eat."

Laigroo urged the UT administration to reconsider its move of installing smart electricity meters and provide relief to people.