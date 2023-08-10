PDP leaders visit bereaved family

Srinagar: PDP additional spokesperson Rouf Bhat and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo today visited the residence of Nazir Ahmed Charloo, who passed away yesterday.

Nazir Ahmad Charloo was the younger brother of senior National Conference (NC) leader Ali Mohammad Sagar and uncle of youth NC leader Salman Sagar.

According to the press note they were accompanied by Sameer- ul-Jameel, Sheikh Numan, Younis Najar and others.

PDP leaders condoled the death of Nazir Ahmed Charloo and expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the members of the bereaved family.