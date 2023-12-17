PDP leaders visit Khursheed Alam’s residence for condolence

Srinagar, Dec 17 : Senior PDP leader and Chairman of his party’s Parliamentary Board Mohammad Sartaj Madni along with other leaders visited the residence of ex- MLC and senior leader Mohammad Khursheed Alam at Hyderpora here to offer condolence on the demise of his mother.

According to a press release, Madni was accompanied by Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Arif Laigaroo and Shafi Kundangar

PDP leaders prayed that may Almighty Allah grant solace and peace to the departed soul and give patience to the members of the bereaved family to bear the loss.