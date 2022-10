Srinagar: PDP has nominated Bashir Ahmad Mir as the State Secretary whereas Mohit Bhan has been nominated as General Secretary (organisation) for Youth PDP.

The party has also nominated Zahoor Ahmad as District President Ganderbal, Mohsin Qayoom as District Coordinator Shopian and Shakeel Ahmad as Zone President Ganderbal.

The party has also nominated Gowhar Nabi Lone as District President Youth PDP Budgam.

This was disclosed by a party spokesperson in a statement issued here today.