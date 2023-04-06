PDP refutes Azad’s ‘claims’

Srinagar: PDP leader Naeem Akhtar today refuted the claims made by Ghulam Nabi Azad, chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in his book regarding the role of PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed during the formation of PDP-Congress government in 2002.

Talking to various media organisations, Akhtar said that the claims of Azad are factually incorrect.