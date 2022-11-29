PDP should stop hoodwinking the people of Kashmir by giving provocative speeches : Abdul Gani Vakil

Srinagar: J&K Peoples Conference (PC) senior Vice President and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil said that those who gave the BJP an opportunity to strengthen its base in Jammu and Kashmir and become part of the government for the first time in the history of J&K should stop hoodwinking the people of Kashmir by giving provocative speeches only when elections are round the corner in the other states of the country.

Vakil addressing a convention of party workers in Amargarh, Sopore and Paizalpora and Yarbugh in Rafiabad, said that on one hand PDP played a pivotal role in giving BJP an entry into governance in J&K and while on the other hand she is now wailing and trying to give the impression that she is the only leader who can compete with the BJP.