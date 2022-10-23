Peace imperative for better future of youth : Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir is imperative for a better future to the young generation.

He added that the political narratives and emotional slogans that the traditional political parties have been promoting here over the years have caused huge losses to J&K and its people.

According to a press note, Bukhari was addressing a party convention at Manigam Devsar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district .

He maintained that Apni Party believes in the politics of truth and justice. Bukhari said, “We do not believe in the politics of lies and deception. We will always tell the truth to our people even if the truth is bitter. We cannot deceive our own people, especially the youth by promoting false promises and emotional slogans. We want a better future for our youth and the coming generation. And, for a better future, we need to ensure a peaceful environment here.”