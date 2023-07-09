Peaceful J&K is contributing immensely for growth of India: Dr Darakhshan

Srinagar: Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said that a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir is contributing immensely for growth of India.

According to a press note she was speaking at the award ceremony of global human rights trust at Katra today. Dr Andrabi was the chief gues at the function. These awards were given away in the name of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore to eminent people for their inspiring contribution in respective fields.

While hailing the contribution of the awardees, Dr Andrabi said that acknowledgement of the exemplary contribution encourages the talented people and inspires others too to put in extra efforts for the nation. "Under the visionary leadership, this country is achieving remarkable and unprecedented success in all fields of life and our talent is being celebrated globally. The contribution of excellence by talented citizens are ensuring India's growth story," said Dr Andrabi.

She further said that after the end of separatism and the era of violence, J&K is now progressing at a speed never thought of by the earlier regimes. "Whole world has begun looking to the real Jammu and Kashmir now, the blessed land that is showcasing it's immense potential of growth and development. Every positive thinking citizen is contributing dedicatedly for this change to translate into the real prosperity of all without any discrimination", said Darakhshan.

She said that the youth of J&K are the store-houses of talent and positivity and the congenial atmosphere has boosted this potential immensely. Dr Andrabi hailed the efforts of Global Human Rights Trust & it's President Dr H R Rehman for his efforts in acknowledging the true talent of our land.