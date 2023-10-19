People deprived of basic public amenities, utility services: NC

He further added, “Such a crisis has never been witnessed in the last three decades. On one hand, the government has whimsically increased power tariffs and renewed old agreements while on the other they express helplessness to provide round the clock electricity services to the consumers. This is nothing but highhandedness of the administration.”

Tanvir further said that the scenario has also dented the production in small and medium scale industrial units and handloom factories. “It's not just consumers, who are grappling with the prolonged and frustrating power outages, our local small scale industrial and handloom units are also facing severe setbacks due to inadequate power supply, resulting in substantial drop in production and productivity losses. Several industrial estates receive power supply from domestic feeders, where extended power cuts have become a regular occurrence over the past few weeks. These power cuts are jeopardizing production and putting many businesses at risk,” he added.