‘People determined to continue with BJP ‘

Enumerating the achievements of the BJP led Government, he said that during the Congress rule there were only two medical colleges in Himachal but as of today the number has gone up to 6 medical colleges which in itself indicated the rising graph of development in this State. He added that it is worth mentioning that AIIMS at Bilaspur has come up at a cost of Rs. 1500 crore. Two years back there were six oxygen plants in the state while now there are about 48 plants, he asserted.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 percent vaccination and stood first among the Indian States in accomplishing this feat during the first and second phase Covid-19 vaccination drive. Moreover, under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana houses were provided to the homeless with 8000 plus covered in urban areas and 7000 plus in the rural areas of the State. Similarly under "Har Ghar Nal Yojana" 16 lakh connection were provided to the people in Himachal.

Kavinder Gupta said that multiple centrally sponsored schemes have been launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the benefit of farmers and poor people of Himachal Pradesh. He asserted that in view of such a background today the people of Himachal Pradesh have decided to change the earlier tradition viz-a-viz Govt formation and are fully determined to continue with BJP Govt this time and make history in the State.