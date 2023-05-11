People from all regions endorse Apni Party’s developmental agenda: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari said that the people from all the regions endorsed the developmental agenda and policy for protection of natural resources, and rights of the people of J&K.

“Inderwal constituency is one of the remote and under-developed constituencies of district Kishtwar because the traditional political parties hardly bothered about the developmental concerns of the people,” he said.

He assured, “The Apni Party. if forms the next government, will ensure equitable development in all the regions and funds will also be distributed as per the requirement of the respective district to overcome the backwardness, and underdevelopment.”

Apni Party President said, “We will give special thrust on the infrastructural development in the rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir as it is our top priority.”

“We will implement our policy for the overall development of all the regions. The people have faced discrimination with regard to the poor infrastructural development due to partial distribution of funds which ultimately affected the progress in the ongoing developmental projects. We still see many prestigious projects are incomplete and the authorities seem to be unconcerned about the public issues like requirement of foot bridges, road connectivity, health centres, poor staff in schools and hospitals etc,” he said.

He however expressed satisfaction that the Apni Party leaders were able to make people aware about the policy and development of the party due to which the people in large numbers joined the Apni Party from every nook and corner.