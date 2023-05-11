People from all regions endorse Apni Party’s developmental agenda: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said his party’s developmental agenda was widely being accepted in all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.
Altaf Bukhari was addressing party leaders and workers during a joining programme here at Apni Party Office, Gandhi Nagar. The joining programme was organized by state secretary of the party, Mohinder Parihar.
During the programme, dozens of National Conference leaders, and workers from Inderwal assembly constituency in district Kishtwar joined Apni Party in presence of Bukhari.
While welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, he hoped that their joining would strengthen the roots of the party in the Inderwal assembly constituency.
Bukhari said that the people from all the regions endorsed the developmental agenda and policy for protection of natural resources, and rights of the people of J&K.
“Inderwal constituency is one of the remote and under-developed constituencies of district Kishtwar because the traditional political parties hardly bothered about the developmental concerns of the people,” he said.
He assured, “The Apni Party. if forms the next government, will ensure equitable development in all the regions and funds will also be distributed as per the requirement of the respective district to overcome the backwardness, and underdevelopment.”
Apni Party President said, “We will give special thrust on the infrastructural development in the rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir as it is our top priority.”
“We will implement our policy for the overall development of all the regions. The people have faced discrimination with regard to the poor infrastructural development due to partial distribution of funds which ultimately affected the progress in the ongoing developmental projects. We still see many prestigious projects are incomplete and the authorities seem to be unconcerned about the public issues like requirement of foot bridges, road connectivity, health centres, poor staff in schools and hospitals etc,” he said.
He however expressed satisfaction that the Apni Party leaders were able to make people aware about the policy and development of the party due to which the people in large numbers joined the Apni Party from every nook and corner.
“We want to bring the people of two regions together and boost the economical activities with the help of the tourism sector. The cultural exchange between Jammu and Kashmir is must as it would strengthen the bond of brotherhood among the communities. Hence, the restoration of Darbar Move practice will help the businessmen to re-establish their relations and business in Jammu as well as Srinagar,” Bukhari said.
He also expressed his concern for delay in holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir but pinned hopes on the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
“I am hopeful that the Prime Minister will fulfill his promise and assembly elections will be held in J&K. The people here are disappointed with the LG administration. They are not given heed by the authorities in every district in absence of an elected government. Therefore, the elected government is necessary in J&K to end the growing public woes,” he said.