People from Jammu and Valley on same page for protection of their rights: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that people in Jammu and Kashmir Valley are on the same page when it comes to the protection of their rights.

He emphasised that J&K’s land —whether property land, state land, kahcharai, forests, mineral reserves, and other natural resources belong solely to the J&K people, a press note said.

Bukhari was addressing a well-attended party workers convention in the Sandoh area of Samba district in Jammu, wherein he received a rousing reception on his arrival at the venue.

Emphasising the importance of unity and harmony among people of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of their regional identities and religious affiliations, Apni Party President stated, “The conventional politicians have been attempting to divide us on the basis of region, religion, ethnicity, and other factors to gain power and remain in power for decades. Over the past 70 years, these so-called politicians have driven people apart for their own political benefit, but the time has come when people of both the regions —Jammu and Valley— must bridge all the gaps and remain on is a single page in order to protect their legal, democratic, and political rights.”