People have rejected divisive politics in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

In his speech, Bukhari hoped that his joining would strengthen the party in Samba district and expressed gratitude towards the people who have expressed their faith in the party and its leadership.

He said that the people have accepted the politics of development and rejected the politics of hate and division. “We promise what is achievable without misleading the people to gain their support. The people of J&K have remained the victim of these traditional political parties who promoted divisive politics and restored to emotional sloganeering,” he said.

He said that he believes that the issues of Jammu as well as Kashmir Regions are similar and their concerns must be addressed equally by providing them equal opportunity with regard to development and employment.

He said that the unemployment which has grown from the last several years needs to be addressed timely before it is too late by the Govt but the LG administration has failed on all fronts.

“The bureaucracy has been creating hurdles and delaying the development. Shockingly the recruitments turned out to be major scams in J&K and it has shaken the faith of the unemployed youth on the recruitment agencies. It was claimed that the recruitments would be conducted with honesty and transparency but the opposite is happening,” he said.