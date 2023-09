Srinagar: Former Union Minister Prof Saifuddin Soz today said that the general run of people in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s release.

In a statement, Soz said,”Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said it correctly that his house-arrest for four years was uncalled for, as he and his organization had always raised voice for peoples’ issues, very peacefully.”