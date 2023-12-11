People of J&K not happy: G N Azad

New Delhi Dec 11: Former chief minister GhulamNabi Azad Monday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and said people of the region were “not happy”.

He, however, welcomed the limit set by the apex court for holding assembly polls.

Azad, who is chief of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), said that the unemployment scenario in Jammu and Kashmir can worsen on account of the removal of 35A as people from other parts of the country can apply for jobs.

“We are disappointed over the Supreme Court verdict,” Azad told reporters. The former union minister said he has been stating that only the central government or the Supreme Court can decide on the matter.

“This was our last hope…It is a unanimous decision. I think people of Jammu and Kashmir, whether in Kashmir or Jammu, are not happy,” he said.