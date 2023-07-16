People suffer due to poor power supply : Karra

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader Tariq Hammed Karra today said that despite today’s better power generation capacity of J&K it caters to other states.
He alleged that the common people of J&K are being forced to beg for the electricity and punished under the garb of installation of smart meters. The Congress leader said that J&K is a consumer market not a producing market. “Industrialised and developed states can afford higher power tariffs, but not an economically under-developed state like J&K,” Karra said.
According to a press release, he made these comments while addressing a meeting of prominent party workers at Khwaja Bagh in Central Shalteng constituency of Srinagar District today.
Apart from organisational affairs and activities Karra received feedback with regard to multiple issues confronting common people due to the disconnect between them and the administration in absence of democratic setup. He was apprised about the current smart meter installation process and people’s inability to pay higher power tariffs due to the economic crisis and the lack of other avenues and extreme joblessness.
Senior Congress Leader expressed surprise over the way J&K Govt especially PDD seems hell bent upon to thrust smart meters on the people without even assessing the economic crisis in under developed J&K. He said,”Our power generation capacity is better, but it caters other states, J&K being the stakeholder does not get the requisite power supply. Rather the government has started installing meters which is bound to add more miseries to people on account of economic crisis and lack of other avenues and demanded that people should be provided electricity as per the past experience.”