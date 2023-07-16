People suffer due to poor power supply : Karra

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader Tariq Hammed Karra today said that despite today’s better power generation capacity of J&K it caters to other states.

He alleged that the common people of J&K are being forced to beg for the electricity and punished under the garb of installation of smart meters. The Congress leader said that J&K is a consumer market not a producing market. “Industrialised and developed states can afford higher power tariffs, but not an economically under-developed state like J&K,” Karra said.

According to a press release, he made these comments while addressing a meeting of prominent party workers at Khwaja Bagh in Central Shalteng constituency of Srinagar District today.