PM Modi always stands with people : Chug

Srinagar: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chug today said that prime minister Narendra Modi stands by people in every crisis Chug tweeted, “Your Pradhan Sevak stands with you in every crisis.

For the 22 states facing natural calamities in the country, the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji has immediately given financial assistance of Rs 7,532 crores and has directed all the states that there should be no laxity in the rescue work and all the needy people should be reached soon. Help should be provided as soon as possible.”