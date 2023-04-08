PM Modi brought preventive health into focus: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Saturday stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time brought ‘preventive health care', which was ignored during the last seventy years, into focus in the country.

He was addressing the delegates participating in the ‘Thyrocon’ as the chief guest at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

Referring to a study, Dr Singh mentioned that the prevalence of thyroid disorders in Jammu and Kashmir was around 12.3 percent with hypothyroidism being the most common type.

Dr Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said it was under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in just a span of two years, India could produce two DNA vaccines and one nasal vaccine.