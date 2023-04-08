PM Modi brought preventive health into focus: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Saturday stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time brought ‘preventive health care', which was ignored during the last seventy years, into focus in the country.
He was addressing the delegates participating in the ‘Thyrocon’ as the chief guest at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.
Referring to a study, Dr Singh mentioned that the prevalence of thyroid disorders in Jammu and Kashmir was around 12.3 percent with hypothyroidism being the most common type.
Dr Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said it was under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in just a span of two years, India could produce two DNA vaccines and one nasal vaccine.
He emphasised the role and responsibility of the youth to be the architects of Amrit Kaal.
“The energy and potential of the youth has to be channelised in nation building,” Dr Singh said.
He appreciated the efforts of Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal GMC Jammu for conducting CME on ‘Thyrocon’ being organised by Jammu Doctor’s Foundation in association with Department of Endocrinology, Government Super Speciality Hospital Jammu. The “Updates in Thyrocon” would reflect the progress in clinical management of patients with thyroid disorders.
He mentioned, “Thyroid disorders are a common health problem in Jammu and Kashmir, like other parts of India.”
He also flagged two issues - the first was the shift from clinical medicine teaching due to increasing diagnostic capabilities. “Now the clinical details are inferred after obtaining the test reports. The second issue is of Indian Research, Indian data and Indian solution to Indian problems,” he said. He referred to even the West using Indian data. The need of the hour was using diverse Indian data to develop indigenous solutions to India's medical health issues, he said.
Dr Jitendra emphasised on the importance of integration amongst the medical fraternity. He further said that the Government Medical College, Jammu had always taken a lead in overall enhancement of health status of the region.
"These premier institutes should work on establishing state of art thyroid diseases research and treatment Centre. There is no dearth of resources and new India is an era of opportunities in health care," he said.
It is pertinent to mention that it was due to the efforts of Dr Jitendra that IIIM Jammu was collaborating with GMC Jammu for exclusive research projects like cannabis based painkillers and MDR-TB. With his great efforts, AIIMS Jammu signed an MoU with IIT Jammu for technology development and IIM Jammu for marketing.
Others present on the occasion were Guest of Honour Lt Gen (Dr) Narendra Kotwal, Director & Commandant AFMC, Pune, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma Principal & Dean GMC, Jammu, organising chairman Dr Rattan P Kudyar Retd. HoD Medicine & Director Principal ASCOMS, organising secretary Dr Suman Kotwal Assistant Professor Endocrinology GMC, Jammu.