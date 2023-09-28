PM Modi changed J&K from terrorism capital to tourism capital: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi : BJP's national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh, today said that prime minister Narendra Modi has changed Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism capital to tourism capital.

In a statement, he stated that during the three decades of rule by parties associated with the Mufti, Abdullah, and Gandhi families, Jammu and Kashmir was known as the terrorist capital of India.

“ It witnessed the largest migration in the history of the country, mass massacres of Hindus, months-long curfews, and now, these parties are alleging that BJP is responsible for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Chugh pointed out that PM Modi has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into a hub for tourism and development. “Since the BJP came to power, terrorism has almost ceased in the valley. The removal of Article 370 brought peace to Jammu and Kashmir, and development with peace has been ongoing since 2019. People are experiencing positive changes brought about by the government, and they are content. Therefore, the opposition's allegations are baseless, and their panic is evident,”he stated. Regarding elections, Tarun Chugh mentioned that in the last DDC, Panchayat, and BDC elections, opposition parties formed an alliance. However, despite this alliance, lakhs of people came out to vote for Prime Minister Modi, and many secretly voted against the alliance.” Mufti and Abdullah, who were arch rivals, formed an alliance due to declining support and public discontent. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will not accept this alliance, demonstrating that they are aware of the true nature of these parties,” the senior BJP leader said.