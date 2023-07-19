PM Modi gave dignified life to deprived sections in J&K: BJP

Jammu: Former minister and General Secretary, J&K BJP, Dr Devinder Manyal, has said that a new chapter of progress and prosperity has been initiated for a number of discriminated and deprived sections in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

In a statement, he said that after the division of the country into India and Pakistan, it was the Congress which ruled the country for about seven decades and NC was in power in J&K for maximum period.” Unfortunately both these parties treated Valmikis, Gorkhas, refugees from West Pakistan and daughters of the soil as second class citizens. These sections suffered badly on account of the step motherly treated meted out to them by Congress and NC,”he said.

Dr Manyal said that the historic decision of the Narendra Modi government to abrogate 370 and 35A has brought the deprived sections at par with the other citizens of the country.