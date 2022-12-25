PM Modi is working on the footsteps of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Ashish Sood

Jammu: Ashish Sood, Co-Incharge BJP Jammu Kashmir today joined the Sushasan Divas programme in Udhampur.

According to a press note, the programme started with the public display of “Man Ki Baat” at Udhampur West Assembly Segment.

Addressing the gathering Sood said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always considered Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his guru and his mentor .”The mentor of Narendra Modi jgave BJP the idea of Sushasan ie good governance by way of building good roads for the rural India making the country self reliant and its borders secure by Pokhran tests.

Narendra Modi ji has taken this concept of Sushasan to the next level by calling himself as the Pradhan sewak Who pledge’s to strive hard to bring change and comfort in the life of the common and poor citizens of this country for which he has been taking the concept of good governance of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee to every household of this country,”he said.