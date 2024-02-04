PM Modi leading BJP juggernaut in J&K to victory: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Feb 4: BJP National General Secretary and In-charge J&K Tarun Chugh today said that party will win Parliamentary and J&K Assembly elections with a huge majority.

In a statement, Chugh said , “ Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government came into power at the Centre, people of the entire country have witnessed massive changes on the ground, and have decided to give another chance to this government so that India will become a developed nation in the world.”

He said the BJP did not shy away from taking action against anti-nationals who owned patronage of a few vested interested politicians in the past. “Modi government took strong action against terrorism and anti-national ideology and wiped out terrorism and its ecosystem across the country. Further, those who were patronizing secessionist ideology and were involved in inciting youth against the sovereignty of the country have been banned. This happened only in PM Modi’s government,” the senior BJP leader said.

While lashing out at dynastic political parties, Chugh said that NC, PDP, and Congress had pushed J&K into uncertainty while making people of the territory fool for their political interests and destroying the future of thousands of youths.

He said BJP has gained huge ground in J&K and people especially youth have started to go with PM Modi’s narrative in making the future of India bright. He added that the BJP will win the Parliamentary and J&K Assembly polls with a huge majority.