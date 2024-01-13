Police arrest 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Baramulla, Jan 13: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Chandoosa headed by SHO PS Chandoosa at a checkpoint established at Walraman Chandoosa, intercepted two persons identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar resident of Chakloo A/P Najibhat Kreeri and Mohd Altaf Sofiz resident of Chakloo Baramulla. During the search, 40 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Chandoosa where they remain in custody.

Similarly, a police party of Police Station Kunzer headed by SHO PS Kunzer at a checkpoint established at Dhobiwan Barzulla, intercepted a vehicle (Sumo) bearing registration number JK05B-0134 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Hilal Ahmad Wani and Bilal Ahmad Wani, both residents of Barzulla Kunzer. During the search, 510 grams of charas and 11 syrups of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Kunzer where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.