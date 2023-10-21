Police Commemoration Day | Indebted to supreme sacrifices of our fallen heroes : Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: On Police Commemoration Day, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs of the police force who gave their lives in the line of duty.

In his message on this significant day, Apni Party's chief said, “We will forever remain indebted to our brave fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the security of our people and the sovereignty of our nation. This day stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of police officers and personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the performance of their duties.”

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir can never forget these precious sacrifices, as it is because of these sacrifices that we can live with peace and harmony. We will always hold the invaluable sacrifices of the police force in our hearts,” he added.