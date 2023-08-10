Policies of Abdullahs, Muftis brought J&K to collapse: Chugh

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Thursday alleged that it was the “anti-national politics of Abdullahs and Muftis that brought J&K to the brink of collapse.”

In a statement issued to the press, Chugh blamed the Abdullah and Mufti families for the atrocities on the Kahmiri Pandits since 1989.

Chugh alleged, “Both the families - Abdullah and Mufti, have been hand-in-glove with the Pakistan-ISI to allow large scale killings of the Pandits and make them leave the state in 90s.”

Taking strong exception to Dr Farooq Abdullah’s contention in the Parliament that his government in 1989 tried to protect the Kashmiri Pandits, Chugh said it was a bundle of lies that he (Abdullah) was peddling in.

“The fact is that Farooq Abdullah was wart of the design to victimize the Kashmiri Pandits, commit atrocities on them and make them leave the state,” he further alleged.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the abrogation of Article 370, Chugh said, “A new era has dawned on J&K ever since and people have started living a new life of development and progress. They don’t talk about curfews and stones; they talk about progress and development.”

He alleged that Abdullahs and Muftis were bent upon taking J&K back to the stage of violence and disturbance, but “now their anti-national designs would not succeed because people had woken up to their wicked political plots.”