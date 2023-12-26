Political activist joins Apni Party

Srinagar, Dec 26: Daisy Raina, a prominent social and political activist from the minority community and currently serving as a Sarpanch in Pulwama, joined the Apni Party during a special event held at the party headquarters here today, a press release said.

Rafi Ahmad Mir, the party’s senior leader and general secretary, welcomed her into party fold . He assured her that the Apni Party would serve as a reliable platform for advancing the interests of her community and fostering overall development in her locality.

Besides, Rafi Ahmad Mir, the party’s provincial president Mohammad Ashraf Mir, state secretary and spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin, provincial secretary and DDC Aripal Tral, as well as the district youth president and party in-charge for Srinagar’s Khanyar constituency Mohasin Zaffar Shah, were also present on the occasion.