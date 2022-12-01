Political activists join Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party on Thursday received a boost with the joining of large groups of political activists and workers including Panchayat members from Delina and Ladoora areas of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
All the new entrants formally joined the Apni Party in presence of its President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari during an event organised at the party’s headquarters in Srinagar, a press note said.
Besides Bukhari, prominent party leaders who were present at the event included Vice President Usman Majid, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Chief Spokesperson Javaid Hussain Baigh, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, former legislator and senior leader Yawar Dilawar Mir, District President Baramulla Khurshid Ahmad Khan, District Vice President Srinagar Mohammad Shafi Mir, Mohammad Irfan, District President of the party’s youth wing Baramulla Tauseef Imaad, District Secretary Baramulla Syed Mehmood Bukhari, and others.