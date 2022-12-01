Political activists join Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party on Thursday received a boost with the joining of large groups of political activists and workers including Panchayat members from Delina and Ladoora areas of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

All the new entrants formally joined the Apni Party in presence of its President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari during an event organised at the party’s headquarters in Srinagar, a press note said.