Political families of J&K have exploited people through emotional slogans, fake promises for last 75 years : Altaf Bukhari

He added, “During the past 75 years, J&K has mostly been ruled by political families, who weakened our democratic system and disempowered people for their political gains. These political families have always exploited the masses through emotional slogans and fake promises.”

He assured that, unlike the traditional political parties, Apni Party will never try to deceive or mislead the people for its political gains. He said, “Apni Party believes in the politics of truthfulness. We will never try to mislead you with fake promises and emotional slogans. We pursue an unambiguous agenda to ensure sustainable peace, prosperity, and development in Jammu and Kashmir, and the political and economic empowerment of its people. And, we know that these goals are achievable.”

He explained, “Almighty has bestowed Jammu and Kashmir everything in terms of natural resources that are required for sustained prosperity and development of this land. We have enough resources to pave the way for development and create employment opportunities here.”

“But need sustained peace, social justice, and strong democratic institutions here so that we can explore our potential fully,” he added.

Reiterating Apni Party’s key promises for the economic benefits to the people, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “We promise you that Apni Party, if gets a mandate to serve the people, will ensure everyone gets economic dividends through various schemes. Apni Party’s government will provide 500 units of free electricity to the Valley during winters and 300 units of free electricity during Summers. Similarly, people in Jammu will have 500 units of free electricity during the summer season and 300 units of free electricity during winter. Also, our government will provide four free gas refills annually to every household in J&K. Further, we would enhance the marriage assistance for the women up to One Lakh rupees from the existing assistance of Rs 50,000; and widows’ pension from existing RS 1000 up to Rs 5000 each beneficiary.”