Political leaders anguished over loss of lives in Kishtwar road accident

Srinagar: Several political leaders have expressed grief and shock over the death of seven persons in a road accident in Kishtwar and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

Dr Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah has expressed profound grief over the death of seven persons and injuries to several others in a road accident near the dam construction site in Dachan tehsil of Kishtwar.

He expressed deepest sympathies and condolences with those who have lost their loved ones in the unfortunate mishap. Dr Abdullah impressed upon the authorities including the private company who had hired these labourers to ensure adequate compensation to the next of kin of victims and also ascertain the reasons that led to the tragic accident. He prayed that those injured are able to recover soon and that they are also well compensated by the authorities concerned.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah has also expressed grief and shock over the accident. Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta, Senior leaders Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Sajad Kichloo, Javed Rana, Sajad Shaheen, Ajaz Jan, Tanveer Kichloo and Sheikh Bashir Ahmed have also expressed anguish over the fatalities in the accident.

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. In a condolence message, Azad said, “I send my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery.”

Azad has urged upon LG administration to issue instructions for repairing of dilapidated roads in Peerpanjal and Chenab Valley without any further delay.

He has also urged upon the administration to provide compensation to the next of kin of those killed in accident and those who got injured in this tragic road accident. Azad has prayed for speedy recovery of injured persons.