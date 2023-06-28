Political leaders extend greetings to people on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar, June 28: Several senior political leaders have greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha.

Dr Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has said, “I take this opportunity to extend my warm greetings to everyone on the blessed and auspicious occasion. On this day, it is imperative for all of us to prioritise the poor and deserving by doing everything possible to bring smiles on their faces. The core philosophy of the day evokes deep concern for the needy and offers us a window of opportunity to alleviate the plight of the poor and destitute and imbue ourselves with the spirit of compassion, generosity, empathy and care.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad party and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has extended his warm greetings to countrymen.

" Eid ul Adha is an occasion that reminds us of the essence of sacrifice and selflessness as exhibited by Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and hiss obedient son Prophet Hazrat Ismail (AS). I request the people to take care of the needy to enable them to join the celebrations of Eid- ul -Adha. We must share our festivities with other fellow citizens," he said.

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah said, “At the very beginning, I wish Eid Mubarak to all. The auspicious day of the Eid-ul- Adha stresses on the need for equality of mankind, good consciousness, generosity, alms giving and peaceful coexistence of the entire human kind. I hope and pray that the day strengthens the cord of brotherhood between the different communities in J&K and Ladakh. I also hope that the day acts as a harbinger of healthier times, and much needed peace and stability to the entire region.”

Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party President and former Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti felicitated people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha wishing them well being and prosperity.

In her Eid message, the former chief minister reminded people the real essence of Eid and said the day demanded them to remember the poor and needy and share the happiness with them. She said, “The spirit behind the observance of Eid-ul-Adha is to show the real sacrifice which teaches us Ismail (As) the son of Hazrat Ibrahim (As) so our thanks to Allmighty Allah for all the blessings.”

“She expressed hope that the Eid would bring peace, prosperity and well-being to people of Jammu and Kashmir and rest of the country.

Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has extended his greetings to J&K people, particularly the Muslim community, on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha. He urged everyone to generously share their happiness and blessings with those who are less fortunate and in need. Also, the Apni Party President requested that people pray for J&K’s peace and prosperity on this revered occasion.

He prayed, "May this auspicious day and its celebrations bring peace, harmony, communal brotherhood, and prosperity to our region and its people." He appealed to people to pray for the well-being of Jammu and Kashmir and its people, on this auspicious occasion."

Sajad Lone

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) President Sajad Gani Lone extended his heartfelt wishes and greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha.

During this time of reflection and devotion, Lone highlighted the importance of embracing the values of Eid ul Adha, which emphasize compassion, generosity, and the well-being of all members of society. He called upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to extend a helping hand to those in need and foster a sense of togetherness within communities.

G A Mir

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir extended heartfelt greetings to people on the eve of Eid- ul -Adha and prayed for their well being

“The auspicious occasion teaches us to be patient and kind to everyone in the society irrespective of caste or colour and adopt the path of peace and truthfulness which happens to be a louder message of Eid- ul- Adha. I sincerely pray that Eid Ul Adha brings prosperity and happiness and usher in an era of peace, progress and development in the country and in J&K,”he said.

Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman People's Democratic Front ( PDF) and former Minister ,Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has greeted people of Jammu and Kashmir especially Muslim ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that this occasion imbibes the sacred values of obedience , sacrifice and compassion as exhibited by the Prophet Ibrahim ( AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS) to honour the will of Almighty Allah. He said Eid ul-Adha is one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar.

Arif Laigaroo

PDP’s constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigraoo has extended hearty greetings to people on Eid-ul-Adha.

He expressed the hope that this Eid will strengthen the communal brotherhood, harmony and bring peace and prosperity.