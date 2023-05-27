Political leaders greet people on Mela Kheer Bhawani

Srinagar: Various political leaders have greeted the people especially Kashmiri Pandits on Mela Kheer Bhawani .

Dr Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and extended warm greetings to people on the solemn occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani (Zyeth Atham).

Greeting the Pandit community, Dr Farooq said, “I extend warm greetings to the people, particularly Kashmiri Pandit brethren, on the eve of Mela and pray that the festivity acts as harbinger of peace and prosperity in the region. Festival presents a perfect example of religious harmony that has been a mainstay of our centuries old culture and tradition.”

Omar Abdullah

In his greetings message, NC Vice President OmarAbdullah said, “Mela Kheer Bhawani (Zyeth Atham) Mubarak to our Kashmiri Pandit brethren everywhere. The ancient festival is a lustrous example of communal harmony and brotherhood which symbolize the centuries past glorious pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir. A glaring symbol of our rich past, Mela Kheer Bhawani reflects the closely knit fabric of Kashmiri culture and ethos. I hope and pray the solemn occasion further strengthens the sense of kinship and unity among the people.”

Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the auspicious and joyous occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani.

Mela Kheer Bhawani, also known as the festival of Mata Ragnya Devi, holds immense significance in the rich cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir, she said, in a statement.

“This annual festival, celebrated with great fervour, exemplifies the bonhomie and harmonious coexistence between the Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims, transcending religious boundaries and fostering communal harmony,” said Mehbooba.

The history of Mela Kheer Bhawani dates back to centuries, symbolizing the reverence and devotion of the people towards the divine Mother Ragnya Devi, she said. The sacred shrine of Mata Ragnya Devi, nestled amidst the picturesque environs of Tula Mula village in Ganderbal district, becomes the epicenter of this grand celebration. Devotees from all walks of life, irrespective of their faith, gather at this holy site to seek blessings and pay homage to the revered goddess.

“Mela Kheer Bhawani represents a unique amalgamation of spirituality, culture, and communal harmony. It provides a platform for Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims to come together, exchange greetings, and share their rich traditions and customs. The festival epitomizes the syncretic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir, where people from diverse backgrounds coexist harmoniously, united by their shared love for this land.” On the occasion, Mehbooba highlighted the significance of preserving and promoting the age-old cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. She emphasized the need for safeguarding religious plurality and fostering an environment where all communities can thrive with mutual respect and understanding.