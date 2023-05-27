Political leaders greet people on Mela Kheer Bhawani

Srinagar: Various political leaders have greeted the people especially Kashmiri Pandits on Mela Kheer Bhawani .
Dr Farooq Abdullah
National Conference (NC) President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and extended warm greetings to people on the solemn occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani (Zyeth Atham).
Greeting the Pandit community, Dr Farooq said, “I extend warm greetings to the people, particularly Kashmiri Pandit brethren, on the eve of Mela and pray that the festivity acts as harbinger of peace and prosperity in the region. Festival presents a perfect example of religious harmony that has been a mainstay of our centuries old culture and tradition.”
Omar Abdullah
In his greetings message, NC Vice President OmarAbdullah said, “Mela Kheer Bhawani (Zyeth Atham) Mubarak to our Kashmiri Pandit brethren everywhere. The ancient festival is a lustrous example of communal harmony and brotherhood which symbolize the centuries past glorious pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir. A glaring symbol of our rich past, Mela Kheer Bhawani reflects the closely knit fabric of Kashmiri culture and ethos. I hope and pray the solemn occasion further strengthens the sense of kinship and unity among the people.”
Mehbooba Mufti
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the auspicious and joyous occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani.
Mela Kheer Bhawani, also known as the festival of Mata Ragnya Devi, holds immense significance in the rich cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir, she said, in a statement.
“This annual festival, celebrated with great fervour, exemplifies the bonhomie and harmonious coexistence between the Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims, transcending religious boundaries and fostering communal harmony,” said Mehbooba.
The history of Mela Kheer Bhawani dates back to centuries, symbolizing the reverence and devotion of the people towards the divine Mother Ragnya Devi, she said. The sacred shrine of Mata Ragnya Devi, nestled amidst the picturesque environs of Tula Mula village in Ganderbal district, becomes the epicenter of this grand celebration. Devotees from all walks of life, irrespective of their faith, gather at this holy site to seek blessings and pay homage to the revered goddess.
“Mela Kheer Bhawani represents a unique amalgamation of spirituality, culture, and communal harmony. It provides a platform for Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims to come together, exchange greetings, and share their rich traditions and customs. The festival epitomizes the syncretic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir, where people from diverse backgrounds coexist harmoniously, united by their shared love for this land.” On the occasion, Mehbooba highlighted the significance of preserving and promoting the age-old cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. She emphasized the need for safeguarding religious plurality and fostering an environment where all communities can thrive with mutual respect and understanding.
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday greeted Kashmiri Pandits on the auspicious occasion of Mela Kheer Bawani.
In a statement, Azad said the festival of Mata Ragnya Devi at Kheer Bhawani reflects the age-old tradition of bonhomie between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims as both the communities come together at Tulmulla to celebrate the Mela. "I extend my greetings to Kashmiri Pandits on Zeisht Ashtami which is the auspicious day to be celebrated across Kashmir," he said.
Altaf Bukhari
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari extended his warm greetings to the people, especially Kashmiri Pandits brethren, on the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani, which is being observed at the historic temple of central Kashmir’s Tulmulla tomorrow. He said that the auspicious festival has always been a powerful symbol of the pluralistic ethos deeply rooted within the vibrant community of Kashmiris, a press release issued here said.
In his message, Bukhari said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people, especially the Pandit brethren, on the spiritual festival of Kheer Bhawani." He added, "For centuries, Kheer Bhawani Mela has been significant in fostering communal harmony and brotherhood between the communities of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims. The festival symbolises Kashmir’s rich pluralistic ethos and the reason that Kashmiri people from various religious identities come together in unity to celebrate this annual Mela."
Apni Party President urged the Pandit brethren to pray for J&K’s sustained peace and prosperity during this religious event. He also urged the administration to ensure adequate arrangements for the devotees at Kheer Bhawani Mela.
Junaid Azim Mattu
Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu has extended warm greetings on the occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani being held at Tulmulla, Ganderbal.
“The Mela Kheer Bhawani is a major pilgrimage for Kashmiri Pandit brethren, and it is also attended by people from other parts of our country. The festival is a time for prayer, feasting, and celebration. The Mela Kheer Bhawani is an equally significant cultural event for Kashmiris in general across lines of religion and faith as it is a beautiful and poignant reminder of our shared history and culture. The festival is also a symbol of hope and resilience, as it is held in the backdrop of unimaginable challenges that our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters have faced,” he said.
Prof Saifuddin Soz
Former Union Minister and Veteran Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Saturday extended warm greetings to people on the solemn occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani (Zyeth Atham). In a statement Soz said, “I extend warm greetings to the people, particularly Kashmiri Pandit brethren, on the eve of Mela and pray that the festivity acts as harbinger of peace and prosperity in the region. Festival presents a perfect example of religious harmony that has been a mainstay of our centuries old culture and tradition.”
“This ancient festival is a lustrous example of communal harmony and brotherhood which symbolizes the centuries past glorious pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir. A glaring symbol of our rich past, Mela Kheer Bhawani reflects the closely knit fabric of Kashmiri culture and ethos. I hope and pray the solemn occasion further strengthens the sense of kinship and unity among the people,” Soz added.
Hakeem Yaseen
Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front ( JKPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has greeted people, especially Kashmiri Pandit community, on Mela Kheer Bhawani ,being celebrated on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Zyestha Ashtami. He sad the Mela Kheer Bhawani is one of the most sacred festivals of Kashmiri Pandits, which is equally being reverred by the Muslim community in Kashmir .
In his felicitation message Hakeem Yaseen said that 'Zyestha Ashtami' holds immense religious importance for Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters. He said, ''The Kheer Bhawani Mela has become a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir, over the years as it showcases rich traditions of composite culture and ethos of kashmiris .”