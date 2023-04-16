Political leaders greet people on Shab-e-Qadar observance

Srinagar: Various political leaders have greeted people on Shab-e-Qadar observance.

Dr Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has greeted the people on the auspicious eve of Shab-e-Qadr.

In a message, Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “This holy night provides us an opportunity to pray for Almighty’s blessings and strive for being compassionate, pious and dutiful.” “It is the unique and holy night when Almighty Allah chose to reveal the holy Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for the guidance of mankind,” he said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Chief Minister of J&K and chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (APDP) Ghulam Nabi Azad has felicitated people on Shab-e-Qadr and prayed on the auspicious occasion that all should live in prosperity and peace.

In his message on the auspicious occasion, Azad said, “The occasion is to introspect and seek Allah's guidance and mercy. The virtuous night is full of blessings for those who seek Allah's compassion. Whosoever spends this night awake and worships with faith and sincerity, Allah forgives his sins.” He urged the people to pray for the well being of all and seek blessings for themselves. He asked people to follow the cardinal principles of love, affection, amity and communal harmony enshrined in all religious teachings to promote a culture of tolerance and brotherhood.

In his message, he urged the well-off people to not forget the needy and destitute and help them in this holy month to seek the maximum mercy and blessings of Almighty. Azad has asked authorities to make complete arrangements for facilitation of devotees visiting shrines and important worship places for night long prayers on Shab-e-Qadr. He has urged the administration to make adequate arrangements in respect of transport, medical facilities, cleanliness and uninterrupted water and power supply.