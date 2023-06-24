Political leaders greet people on Urs of Shah-e-Hamadan (RA)

Srinagar: Various political leaders have felicitated the people on the auspicious occasion of Urs of Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabeer, Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA) and prayed for peace and prosperity in J&K.

Dr Farooq Abdullah while highlighting unparalleled contributions and legacy of Ameer-e-Kabeer ( RA) said his role in spreading education, enlightenment and peace in the state formed the bedrock of the society's cultural and religious identity. He said it was because of Shah-e-Hamdan's vision that the state became a hub of handicrafts of global fame and repute.

“He is credited with building numerous mosques; he bought land at various places across Kashmir and bequeathed it to Muslims. His relentless service in the field of Islamic learning and socio-political emancipation of the downtrodden is matchless," Farooq said . "He encouraged people to live a life of piety and discipline and stressed that the real devotion of the Almighty was in the service of a suffering man. He exhorted people to overcome pride, anger, and greed. There is a lot which the new generation can imbibe from his life and teachings," NC President said.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah while greeting people on the annual Urs, said "Ours is a society that has been fashioned by the teachings of great Sufis, sages and mystics. The impact of Hazrat Shah Hamadan (RA) on our lives is profound. We should make it a point to introduce our new generation to the life and teachings of such great seers. I extend my warm greetings to people on the auspicious occasion, hoping it brings much needed peace, prosperity and tranquillity to the beleaguered lives of the people in J&K."