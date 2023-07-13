Political leaders pay tributes to July 13, 1931 martyrs

Srinagar: Various political leaders have paid rich tributes to July 13, 1931 martyrs.

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad eulogised the sacrifices of July 13 martyrs and termed those as turning point in history of Jammu Kashmir as they remained unsung heroes to aspiring people seeking justice. "No amount of words would match the sacrifices of July 13 martyrs as the day turned to be watershed in the history of Jammu and Kashmir," Azad said.

Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today led his party functionaries in paying tributes to July 13 martyrs in a commemorative ceremony here, said a press release. “Kashmir martyrs of 1931 also gave sacrifices against despotic rule and to get justice and freedom for their people,”Omar said, while addressing the function. According to a NC press release Omar said, “It's difficult to say how the situation was back then in the 1930s. One thing that is common is the absence of democratic government. Our struggle today is the same. The present day rulers have left the monarchy well behind in their unquenchable thirst to disempower the people of J&K. We must be inspired from the spirit that was nurtured and sown by the martyrs in 1931 and resolve to rise above self to carry forward their sacred mission.”

Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari while addressing a prayer meeting organised by his party said, “

On this occasion, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, " This day holds a great significance in our history, as it marks the sacrifice of numerous ancestors who laid down their lives on this very day in 1931. They fearlessly raised their voices against autocratic rule."

He added, "Apni Party is committed to upholding the mission of these martyrs in terms of continuing our peaceful struggle for strengthening democracy and democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that the people of this region are no longer deprived of the dividends of democracy."

Prof Saifuddin Soz

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz in his statement said that July 13, 1931 was a historic movement in the history of Kashmir which marked the beginning of a struggle against tyranny, oppression and despotism. He said that the sacrifices of the valiant martyrs was timeless and continues to inspire millions of people to fight for justice, truth and peace.

Prof Soz also said that July 13 martyrs proved that non-violence and persistence always prevails over oppression and tyranny in the end .He paid huge tributes to the martyrs and made a fervent appeal to the people in general and “our youth in particular to be well informed about the history of our struggle against oppression and tyranny.”

M Y Tarigami

Paying rich tributes to July 13 Martyrs, CPI(M leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has said that on this day 92 years ago, 22 men laid down their lives for a better future and democracy. The sacrifices of these courageous men to free society from the shackles of autocracy and tyranny could not be forgotten. The date has gone down in the annals of history as a momentous and historic day.

This day marked the beginning of a new dawn of democracy, equality and justice, he added.

Mohammad Khursheed Alam

Peoples Conference Provincial President and former legislator Mohammad Khursheed Alam said that this day holds immense significance and will forever remain in “our collective memory as a testament to the sacrifices made by these valiant individuals.”

“Today, we solemnly reflect upon the sacrifices made by these brave souls and recommit ourselves to upholding the principles they fought for. The martyrs made the ultimate sacrifice, laying down their lives in the pursuit of respect and rights for the people of Kashmir. Their unwavering commitment to the cause has left an indelible mark on our hearts and serves as a constant reminder of the values we hold dear,” he added.

Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman PDF and former Minister Hakeem Muhhammad Yaseen has paid rich tribute the martyrs of 13 July , 1931 , who offered supreme sacrifice of their precious lives against the autocracy and for restoration of the basic human rights of oppressed Kashmiris, a press release said.

He said that this day is observed to salute their martyrdom which those brave hearts achieved for upholding high values of human rights and seeking freedom from subjugation and tyranny.