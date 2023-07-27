Political leaders welcome allowing of 8th Muharram procession

Kavinder Gupta

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said that today marks a momentous occasion as the Muharam procession graced the streets of Lal Chowk after a hiatus of 34 years, symbolising a historic milestone for the region.

In a statement he wholeheartedly praised this significant event as a testament to the restoration of peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP leader said that the successful conduct of Muharam procession reflects the end of street violence in the region, instilling hope and confidence in the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the efforts that have been made to foster an environment of peace and reconciliation.

Emphasising the forward trajectory of Jammu and Kashmir towards prosperity, Kavinder commended the appreciable efforts of Modi government to transform the region into a haven of development and growth.

However, he criticised the Valley based political leaders who had obstructed such religious processions in the past. He accused them of misleading the public for their personal gains and creating hurdles in the path of communal harmony. BJP urged the people of Valley to remain vigilant and cautious of opportunistic political leaders who may attempt to disrupt the peace and progress that the region has been striving to achieve.