Political leaders welcome allowing of 8th Muharram procession

Srinagar/Jammu: Several political leaders have welcomed the allowing of 8th Muharram procession after three decades in Srinagar.
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad while welcoming the allowing of 8th Muharram procession on Srinagar streets asked administration to continue the practice on Ashura. In a statement, Azad said that allowing 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar after a pause of three decades is a welcome step. "I welcome allowing of this procession today and urge the administration to continue the practice on Aashura. I urge people to maintain the centuries old brotherhood and communal harmony," he added.
Omar Abdullah
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday welcomed the government's decision to allow Muharram procession on the traditional route. In a statement, he also sought permission for allowing Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid and also demanded Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's release from house arrest.
“We welcome this decision of allowing 8th Muharram procession but it should not be a stand-alone decision. We are now hopeful that years long incarceration of Kashmir’s prominent religious figure Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will also end so that he is able to perform his religious duty by leading the Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar. Allowing Eid prayers at Eidgah and holding commemorative functions at Mazar-e-Shuhada would also go a long way in restoring the confidence among the people,” Omar said.
Kavinder Gupta
Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said that today marks a momentous occasion as the Muharam procession graced the streets of Lal Chowk after a hiatus of 34 years, symbolising a historic milestone for the region.
In a statement he wholeheartedly praised this significant event as a testament to the restoration of peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP leader said that the successful conduct of Muharam procession reflects the end of street violence in the region, instilling hope and confidence in the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the efforts that have been made to foster an environment of peace and reconciliation.
Emphasising the forward trajectory of Jammu and Kashmir towards prosperity, Kavinder commended the appreciable efforts of Modi government to transform the region into a haven of development and growth.
However, he criticised the Valley based political leaders who had obstructed such religious processions in the past. He accused them of misleading the public for their personal gains and creating hurdles in the path of communal harmony. BJP urged the people of Valley to remain vigilant and cautious of opportunistic political leaders who may attempt to disrupt the peace and progress that the region has been striving to achieve.
Hakeem Yaseen
Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has hailed the revival of 8th Muharram procession on traditional routes of Srinagar from Guru bazar to Dalgate after about three decades. In a statement he has urged the government to allow Ashura procession on 10th Muharram also to honour religious sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir .
Hakeem Yaseen has appealed LG Manoj Sinha to release all the detained religious clerics also to build an atmosphere of mutual trust and religious freedom in Jammu and Kashmir.