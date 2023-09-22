Political leaders welcome release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest

Srinagar, Sep 22: Various political leaders have welcomed the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from the house arrest.

DR FAROOQ ABDULLAH

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has welcomed the release of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from over four-year house arrest, a press release said.

Dr Farooq said, “I welcome this long pending demand to release Mirwaiz from house arrest. However it should not have taken this long. The road to lasting peace and prosperity requires continuation of such efforts on various fronts to address the complex and multifaceted challenges facing J&K. It is indeed a welcome step towards justice, peace, and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. I hope that Mirwaiz continues walking freely & performs his duties in an unrestricted manner.”

OMAR ABDULLAH

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has also welcomed the decision to release Mirwaiz from four years long house arrest. "I welcome the step taken by the administration in Jammu and Kashmir to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest. I hope that they allow him to move freely, interact with people and resume his social/religious responsibilities," he said.

GHULAM NABI AZAD

The chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad posted on X, “ Welcome step! After 4 years of house arrest, it's heartening to hear that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will be allowed to offer Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid. Religious freedom is a fundamental right, and clerics have an important role to play. This is a positive move towards reconciliation and unity!”

MEHBOOBA MUFTI

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X, “ Finally Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will walk a free man after years of LGs admin’s denial about his detention. As a religious head he is held in high regard by Muslims across J&K. Unfortunate that a tussle has already begun between BJPs various political outfits to claim credit for his released.”