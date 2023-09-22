Political leaders welcome release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest

Srinagar, Sep 22: Various political leaders have welcomed the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from the house arrest.
DR FAROOQ ABDULLAH
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has welcomed the release of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from over four-year house arrest, a press release said.
Dr Farooq said, “I welcome this long pending demand to release Mirwaiz from house arrest. However it should not have taken this long. The road to lasting peace and prosperity requires continuation of such efforts on various fronts to address the complex and multifaceted challenges facing J&K. It is indeed a welcome step towards justice, peace, and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. I hope that Mirwaiz continues walking freely & performs his duties in an unrestricted manner.”
OMAR ABDULLAH
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has also welcomed the decision to release Mirwaiz from four years long house arrest. "I welcome the step taken by the administration in Jammu and Kashmir to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest. I hope that they allow him to move freely, interact with people and resume his social/religious responsibilities," he said.
GHULAM NABI AZAD
The chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad posted on X, “ Welcome step! After 4 years of house arrest, it's heartening to hear that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will be allowed to offer Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid. Religious freedom is a fundamental right, and clerics have an important role to play. This is a positive move towards reconciliation and unity!”
MEHBOOBA MUFTI
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X, “ Finally Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will walk a free man after years of LGs admin’s denial about his detention. As a religious head he is held in high regard by Muslims across J&K. Unfortunate that a tussle has already begun between BJPs various political outfits to claim credit for his released.”
ALTAF BUKHARI
President Apni Party Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari posted on X, “ Deeply gratified & delighted by the long-awaited release of Mirwaiz Sahib. This momentous event has indeed ushered in a collective sigh of relief among the masses, particularly his devoted followers. Thanks to @AmitShah @manojsinha.”
In another post he wrote, “ I want to place on record thanks to the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah ji @AmitShah and LG Manoj Sinha ji @manojsinha for the decision to allow Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to lead Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid. Hope Mirwaiz Sahab will play his role to shape the society in a positive way for a better and peaceful tomorrow.”
SAJAD GANI LONE
Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone wrote on X, “Welcome the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq sahib. It is a joyous day for all of us to hopefully see him leading the prayers. He symbolises a tradition which is primarily religious in nature but also strong societal connotations. This tradition has been routinely interrupted in the last three decades, by all governments. Hope this tradition proposers uninterrupted.”
DR DARAKHSHAN ANDRABI
BJP leader and chairperson of J&K Waqf Board wrote on X, “ Congratulations to respected Brother #MirwaizUmarFarooq Sahib. It is soothing to see you after a highly appreciable decision by the Administration. Religious scholars belong to all & no group or political party has a copyright for any religious personality. I hope, this time politico-theatrical statements will not shadow the happiness of the release of Mirwaiz. Wishing him great for future. “
M Y TARIGAMI
CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami posted on X, “ Releasing Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from illegal confinement is a welcome step. Mirwaiz is a well-respected & influential religious leader. Difference of opinion is an important ingredient of democracy. It should not be used as an excuse to curtail the fundamental rights of people. Hope the government respects different shades of opinions, including the media
HAKEEM MOHAMMAD YASEEN
Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) and former Minster Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has welcomed lifting of restrictions on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and allowing him to lead Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.
In a statement Hakeem Yaseen has termed the decision a right confidence building measure ( CBM) which would pave a way for building a congenial socio -political atmosphere in the strife torn Kashmir . He said Mirwaiz is a famous religious leader who commands a good influence over a vast chunk of the people in Kashmir especially in down town Srinagar and lifting of restrictions on his religious activities was a suitable goodwill gesture . He has also called for releasing all other political activists and detenues who were not involved in heinous charges .
JAMIAT –E- HAMDANI
Chief patron Jamiat-e- Hamdani Moulana Riyaz Hamdani has welcomed allowing of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to perform his religious duties. Chief spokesperson of the organisation G M Saqi also welcomed the move of authorities.
ARIF LAIGAROO
PDP leader and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo has welcomed the move to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by the authorities. “This is welcome move and more steps need to be taken so that confidence of people gets fully restored,” he said and demanded the release of other people who are in different jails of the country.