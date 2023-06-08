Political parties react to Abaya related issue

Srinagar: Some political parties have reacted to Abaya related issue in a school here.

The general secretary (organisation) of the BJP Ashok Koul voiced his support for personal independence in dress choices, a local news agency KNS said.”There should be no force in what to wear and what not. We will not decide anyone’s dress; there should be complete independence. We can’t force anyone to wear what he does not like. Students should wear what they want,” he told reporters at Srinagar.

J&K National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq expressed dismay over alleged disallowing wearing of Hijab by a school official. In a statement, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said,”The abaya is significant in the context of how we choose to dress as Kashmiri Muslim Women and it is the right of our daughters to wear it if they so choose.”