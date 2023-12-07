Political, social leaders from Langate join Apni Party

Srinagar, Dec 7: Prominent political and social leaders and activists from north Kashmir’s Langate constituency joined Apni Party today during a special event held at the party headquarters in Srinagar, a press release said.

Most of the new entrants belonged to National Conference and other political parties earlier.

The party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, along with other senior leaders, gave a warm welcome to the new entrants, hoping that the addition of these leaders and activists would give a boost to the party cadre in the constituency.

Besides Bukhari, the prominent party leaders who were present on occasion included the Chairman of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee Mohammad Dilawar Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial

President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Former legislator and party spokesperson Yawar Dilawar, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, Vice District President Kupwara Abdul Rashid Bhat, Vice District President Kupwara Mohammad Amin Bhat, and party In charge for the Trehgam constituency Noor ud Din Shah.