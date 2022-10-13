Political uncertainty rising in J&K : AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit hard on BJP for what it described as prolonged extension of proxy rule in Jammu and Kashmir creating a state of political uncertainty and now issuing statements and orders for inclusion of outsiders as voters which is creating further political unrest.

Addressing a press conference, Former Minister and senior party leader, Harsh Dev Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir is crown of country but is passing through a state of severe political uncertainty due to nasty-policies of Bhartiya Janta Party.