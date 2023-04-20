Politicians extend Eid greetings

Farooq, Omar extend Eid greetings
Srinagar, Apr 20: National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday extended warm greetings to people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his Eid greetings, Dr Farooq said, “I extend my warm wishes to people on the auspicious occasion praying that the Almighty accepts our month-long fasting, repentance, prayers, and rectitude. I urge the affluent class in society to help those who do not have any resources to celebrate Eid. The prevailing situation has regrettably increased the social gap with uncertainty looming large over the poorest of poor, daily wagers, and marginal farmers pushing them to the brink of hunger. On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, the well-off in our society should lend all support to the people in need.”
Party Vice President Omar Abdullah while extending warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr said, “On this day we should include the underprivileged in our happiness. There is no superior act than sharing our resources with the people in need. I wish the candles of piety and faith remain lit in our families and neighbourhood throughout the year. I extend my warm wishes to the people on the auspicious eve with a view that the needs of the people in need are taken care of by the affluent ones. May the auspicious day increase the prospects of peace, prosperity, and brotherhood in J&K.”
Meanwhile Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Addl General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, A R Rather, Mubarak Gul, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Sakina Itoo, State women’s wing President Shameema Firdous, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Zone Presidents Javed Dar, Dr. Bashir Veeri, Ali Mohammad Dar, Political Advisors Mushtaq Guroo, Mudassar Shahmiri, Provincial Presidents Women’s Wing Satwant Kour Dogra, Er. Sabiya Qadri; YNC Provincial Presidents Salman Ali Sagar, and Aijaz Jan have also felicitated people hoping the day acts as a harbinger of peace, and prosperity in J&K.
Azad greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr
Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad has greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed that auspicious day strengthens the bond of peace, unity and brotherhood across J&K.
In his message, Azad said that on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-fitr, “I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all, particularly to Muslim brothers and sisters in J&K.”
Azad observed that Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramdhan and has hoped that the festival with its tradition of giving and sharing enriches our lives with a spirit of brotherhood and empathy for the deprived.
“I extend my warm wishes to people on the auspicious occasion praying that the Almighty accepts our month-long fasting, repentance, prayers and rectitude,” Azad said.
G Q Pardesi greets people
National Conference Senior leader and Former MLC Ghulam Qadir Pardesi on Thursday extended warm greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his greetings message, he said "I extend my greetings and best wishes to my fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. I hope it acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in J&K." (KNS)
Eid shall remain important part of our composite culture: G A Mir
Former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday extended warm greetings to people on Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his message, Mir said Eid Ul Fitr is the most significant event in the Islamic Calendar which is observed after the completion of the holy month of fasting. “Those who observe a complete fast to please Almighty Allah are being rewarded with the special gift bestowed upon them in the shape of Eid Ul Fitr.”
Festivals shall continue to remain an important part “of our composite culture while playing a significant role in our lives “more importantly” fixing responsibilities upon us to reach out to orphans and destitute with all possible financial and other help they deserve from us.”
Vikar Rasool greets people on Eid
Congress President Vikar Rasool Wani greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Wani prayed for the well-being of the people, peace, and prosperity in J&K. “May this Eid bring smiles on the faces of poor orphans,” Wani said and appealed to people to help the needy on this pious occasion.