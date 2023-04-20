Politicians extend Eid greetings

Farooq, Omar extend Eid greetings

Srinagar, Apr 20: National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday extended warm greetings to people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his Eid greetings, Dr Farooq said, “I extend my warm wishes to people on the auspicious occasion praying that the Almighty accepts our month-long fasting, repentance, prayers, and rectitude. I urge the affluent class in society to help those who do not have any resources to celebrate Eid. The prevailing situation has regrettably increased the social gap with uncertainty looming large over the poorest of poor, daily wagers, and marginal farmers pushing them to the brink of hunger. On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, the well-off in our society should lend all support to the people in need.”

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah while extending warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr said, “On this day we should include the underprivileged in our happiness. There is no superior act than sharing our resources with the people in need. I wish the candles of piety and faith remain lit in our families and neighbourhood throughout the year. I extend my warm wishes to the people on the auspicious eve with a view that the needs of the people in need are taken care of by the affluent ones. May the auspicious day increase the prospects of peace, prosperity, and brotherhood in J&K.”

Meanwhile Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Addl General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, A R Rather, Mubarak Gul, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Sakina Itoo, State women’s wing President Shameema Firdous, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Zone Presidents Javed Dar, Dr. Bashir Veeri, Ali Mohammad Dar, Political Advisors Mushtaq Guroo, Mudassar Shahmiri, Provincial Presidents Women’s Wing Satwant Kour Dogra, Er. Sabiya Qadri; YNC Provincial Presidents Salman Ali Sagar, and Aijaz Jan have also felicitated people hoping the day acts as a harbinger of peace, and prosperity in J&K.