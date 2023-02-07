Poor won't be touched during eviction drive: Sunil Sharma

Kupwara: BJP J&K General Secretary Sunil Sharma Tuesday lashed out at regional mainstream politicians including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone for misleading common people to cover their misdeeds.

"Those who have not seen shadow of poverty are using poor for their own interests to give the ongoing eviction drive a different notion," he said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in north Kashmir’s Handwara.

Sharma reiterated that poor will not be touched during the drive but the influential will have to face the music.