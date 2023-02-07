Poor won't be touched during eviction drive: Sunil Sharma

Kupwara: BJP J&K General Secretary Sunil Sharma Tuesday lashed out at regional mainstream politicians including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone for misleading common people to cover their misdeeds.
"Those who have not seen shadow of poverty are using poor for their own interests to give the ongoing eviction drive a different notion," he said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in north Kashmir’s Handwara.
Sharma reiterated that poor will not be touched during the drive but the influential will have to face the music.
The BJP leader said,"Political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone etc are using poor people for their political interests. These politicians have not seen the shadow of poverty in their lives. Omar Abdullah has made crores worth assets from Kashmir to London. Mehbooba Mufti is born in Home Minister’s house. Similarly Sajad Lone was also born in minister’s house.”
"Omar Abdullah's relatives have grabbed over hundred kanals of land at MA road Srinagar under the garb of lease. They have been providing Rs 11 per year against one Kanal of land to government but were drawing crores as rent of the same land. This is with the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.