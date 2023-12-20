Suchetgarh (R S Pura) , Dec 20: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that frustration is looming large over the Congress and its Jammu and Kashmir allies on the face of imminent debacle in 2024 general elections, as the nation has decided hat-trick for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a press release, he was addressing Karykartas during Booth Jan Samvad Maha Abhiyaan at Thikri Suchetgarh and Arnia in Suchetgarh and Bishnah assembly constituencies. “ The impact of the decimation of the Congress in the national politics will be colossal on Jammu and Kashmir, their allies the regional parties losing their postal address for indulging in and promoting dubious, mischievous, self-centric and anti-people political discourse,”Rana said.