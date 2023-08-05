POST ART 370 | PM Modi’s vision brought new era of peace, prosperity in J&K: Chugh

Jammu: BJP national general secretary and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh Saturday said that four years after the abrogation of Article 370, a new era of peace and prosperity had begun in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued to the press, Chugh said, “Jammu and Kashmir, which was known as the epicentre of terrorism in the country, has now become the tourism capital, where people from all parts of the country come and boost the economy of the region. During the last year, the maximum number of tourists have come to Jammu and Kashmir in the last 70 years. The conduct of international level successful events is an indicator of the peace and development of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He pointed out, “The most important achievement since the abrogation of Article 370 four years ago has been that incidents of cross-border firing have become negligible and the ISI game-plan has been defeated.”