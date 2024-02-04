Prepare to win all LS seats in J&K : Azad tells party leaders

Jammu, Feb 4: Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today directed his party leaders to prepare to will all the Lok Sabha (LS) seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, he was addressing a meeting of state and province office bearers here. Azad emphasised the importance of coordination and underscored the need for regular meetings to ensure a unified and effective campaign.

“We must prepare to secure victory in all seats, as our party is the only one deemed acceptable by the people. Others have only misled and failed to work for the welfare of the citizens,” the DPAP Chairman said. He stated that during the last one and half year, since the formation of his party, “we stand as the sole political party actively engaging in on-ground battles for people’s concerns, particularly against the land eviction order.” “Our unwavering commitment extends to advocating for special status, statehood, and various other pressing matters. Rest assured, we will persistently champion these causes. Our agenda is unequivocal – to bring public issues to the forefront and steadfastly concentrate on fostering development and peace within our community,”he said.

Azad asserted that other parties have misled the public with false promises, whereas his party remains committed to transparency and avoiding deception. He emphasised, “We do not mislead. My sole aim is to continue the work I initiated as Chief Minister.”