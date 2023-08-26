Prevailing political situation benefitting handful of people: Imran Ansari

Srinagar: People’s Conference (PC) General Secretary, Imran Raza Ansari Saturday said the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir is benefiting a handful of people who do not want assembly elections to be held here.

He said the comprehensive situation should not be gauged on tourist influx and resumption of schools and colleges.

“Political activities are confined to strengthening party within only. This is unfortunate that a state which needs their representatives is without elected members. The assembly is out of bounds for last six years. Those at helm are not bothered about people and are enjoying luxuries,” Ansari told a local news agency KNS.

He said in elected governments people used to visit Civil Secretariat to meet their representative and resolve problems but today situation is entirely different. “Neither elected representatives are in Civil Secretariat nor people use to go there,” he said.