Priyanka condoles death of 4 security personnel in J&K

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the death of an Army colonel and major, and a DSP, and a soldier in two separate encounters between terrorists and security forces, and said the entire country was condemning the terror act in one voice.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka Gandhi posted, "The news of the death of five security personnel, including two officers while fighting the terrorists is very sad. The entire country is condemning the terror act in one voice."

"Tributes to the martyrs. The country will always remain indebted to them and their family. My deepest condolences to their families," she added.

On Wednesday, during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, two Army officers and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir died in the gun battle, while two militants, an army personnel and a special police officer (SPO) were killed in an encounter between security forces and ultras in Rajouri district of Jammu.