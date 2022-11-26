Prominent political activists join Apni Party

Srinagar: Scores of prominent political activists of JKPC hailing from Watpora Bandipora, joined the JKAP here on Saturday, with its Jammu and Kashmir Vice President Usman Majid exuding confidence of forming the next government in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a press note said.

Among those who joined hands with the JKAP include prominent & stunch political activists Ab Ahad Malla, Haji Sonaullah, Ex Sarpanch Mohd Subhan Bhat, Mohd Ismaiel Mallah, Mohd Yousuf Sheikh, Bashir Ahmad Hajam, Mohd Ismail Rather, Gh Ahmad Hajam, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Rt. police officer Gh Mohd Wani, Mohd Sultan Ganie, Shahnawaz Ahmad Mallah ,Mohd Akbar Sofi and many others.