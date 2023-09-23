Promoting Dogra heritage biggest tribute to Maharaja Hari Singhji: Rana

Reasi: Leading people to pay homage to Maharaja Hari Singhji on his 128th birth anniversary, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the best tribute to the benevolent last ruler of Jammu and Kashmir would be to promote rich Dogra art, culture, heritage and language.

Speaking at a homage giving function here, Rana said much onus lies on scholars and artists , the conscious keepers of the Dogra heritage, who can play their crucial role in promoting and propagating Dogri, reviving Duggar culture and bequeathing to posterity the sagas of valour scripted by the great warriors from times immemorial.

He said the Dogra heritage encompasses the glorious past of the Duggarland, which stands tall for harmony and reconciliation that can be reclaimed by promoting Dogri language in a big way, as Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians were proud inheritors of the Dogra ethos.

Devender Rana said that Duggarland is actually a Veerbhoomi that has produced great warriors and military heroes who have left indelible mark of bravery for posterity to emulate. He sought establishment of a museum in the memory of General Zorawar Singh to exhibit Jammu’s history of valour.

BJP leader called for strengthening the bonds of amity and brotherhood, saying those vitiating the atmosphere are doing disservice to the nation. He referred to the motivated campaign against Sanatan Dharma and said these machinations will be fought with full might.