Provide effective drainage system: Laigaroo

Srinagar: PDP leader and constituency incharge of the party for Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo today urged the authorities to address the problem of defective drainage system at Zaldagar in Habba Kadal.

According to a press note, he alongwith other party men visited the and listened to the problems of people there.

The residents expressed anguish as the drainage system in the area remained blocked.

The street at Rangar Kocha in Zaldagar was flooded with sewage spilling from the blocked drains.

“Today, after Srinagar Municipal Corporation along with city drainage officials cleared the blocked drain and dewatered the area, people alleged that the drainage system in the area is inadequate and must be enhanced keeping in view the population growth and increase in the number of residential as well as commercial buildings,” the press release said.

The residents also appealed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and other concerned authorities to install a permanent dewatering pump at the Rangar Kocha in Zaldagar besides providing a permanent solution to the recurring problem of waterlogging and drainage blocks.